  • April 29, 2020

Man charged in fatal shooting booked into Ector County jail

Man charged in fatal shooting booked into Ector County jail

Posted: Wednesday, April 29, 2020 6:19 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

The 22-year-old man who was arrested after he was reportedly involved in a fatal shooting in Pleasant Farms earlier this month has been extradited from Minnesota and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Michael Brian Thomas Hosch was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Hosch reportedly fled Ector County after the April 1 shooting to Cambridge, Minn., where he was arrested and detained by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office. Hosch was extradited to Ector County and booked into the jail on Tuesday, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $200,000.

Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call at 11:30 a.m. April 1 in the 6000 block of W. Lemon St., an ECSO press release detailed.

Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found the vehicle and a man, who was later identified as Logan Ray Hatfield, was found dead inside the vehicle.

