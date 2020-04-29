Man charged in fatal shooting booked into Ector County jail

Michael Brian Thomas Hosch was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Hosch reportedly fled Ector County after the April 1 shooting to Cambridge, Minn., where he was arrested and detained by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office. Hosch was extradited to Ector County and booked into the jail on Tuesday, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $200,000.

Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call at 11:30 a.m. April 1 in the 6000 block of W. Lemon St., an ECSO press release detailed.

Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found the vehicle and a man, who was later identified as Logan Ray Hatfield, was found dead inside the vehicle.