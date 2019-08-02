  • August 2, 2019

Man charged with stabbing two people - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with stabbing two people

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 2, 2019 1:24 pm

Man charged with stabbing two people oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Two people were stabbed after a 31-year-old man and three other people were kicked out of a bar in central Odessa Wednesday night, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Victor Bejarano was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The other three people arrested were 31-year-olds Victoria Bejarano and Abel Vasquez and Francisco Bejarano, 35. Each was charged with public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at The Lift, located at 1401 E. Seventh St., the affidavit detailed.

The four people who were arrested were reportedly kicked out of the business after a fight.

Surveillance footage showed Victor Bejarano walking back into the business after being kicked out with something in his hand, the affidavit stated. Bejarano began swinging at 34-year-old Devin Little who was attempting to stop him. Bejarano also started swinging at 27-year-old Charles Fine. Little and Fine were each reportedly stabbed.

Little and witnesses stated Bejarano had a knife in his hand, the affidavit stated.

Francisco Bejarano, Victoria Bejarano and Abel Vasquez reportedly appeared to be intoxicated. All three had slurred speech, glassy, red bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from their breath, the affidavit stated.

All four were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Victor Bejarano had two bonds totaling $100,000, jail records show. Francisco Bejarano, Victoria Bejarano and Abel Vasquez each had one bond each totaling $297. All four posted bail on Thursday.

Posted in on Friday, August 2, 2019 1:24 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
100°
Humidity: 20%
Winds: S at 11mph
Feels Like: 100°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 100°/Low 75°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 100°/Low 74°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 96°/Low 72°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]