Man charged with stabbing two people

Two people were stabbed after a 31-year-old man and three other people were kicked out of a bar in central Odessa Wednesday night, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Victor Bejarano was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The other three people arrested were 31-year-olds Victoria Bejarano and Abel Vasquez and Francisco Bejarano, 35. Each was charged with public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at The Lift, located at 1401 E. Seventh St., the affidavit detailed.

The four people who were arrested were reportedly kicked out of the business after a fight.

Surveillance footage showed Victor Bejarano walking back into the business after being kicked out with something in his hand, the affidavit stated. Bejarano began swinging at 34-year-old Devin Little who was attempting to stop him. Bejarano also started swinging at 27-year-old Charles Fine. Little and Fine were each reportedly stabbed.

Little and witnesses stated Bejarano had a knife in his hand, the affidavit stated.

Francisco Bejarano, Victoria Bejarano and Abel Vasquez reportedly appeared to be intoxicated. All three had slurred speech, glassy, red bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from their breath, the affidavit stated.

All four were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Victor Bejarano had two bonds totaling $100,000, jail records show. Francisco Bejarano, Victoria Bejarano and Abel Vasquez each had one bond each totaling $297. All four posted bail on Thursday.