  • March 27, 2020

Man charged with threatening another person with handgun - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with threatening another person with handgun

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 27, 2020 5:47 pm

Man charged with threatening another person with handgun OANEWS@OAOA.COM Odessa American

A 36-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threatened another person with a handgun.

Jackson Lee McMillian was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, a first-degree felony, evading arrest with previous convictions, state jail felony, and for a failure to appear warrant.

The reported burglary happened 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Chestnut Avenue, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

Officers reportedly made contact with the complainant, who stated a known person, identified as McMillian, had made forced entry into their residence and threatened them with a gun.

Investigation showed McMillian fled the scene before officers arrived, the press release stated. There were no reports of any injuries. An arrest warrant and search warrant were obtained and the firearm used by McMillian was later located.

At 10:33 a.m. Thursday, OPD located McMillian in the 3200 block of Chestnut Avenue and he evaded officers south in the east alley of Chestnut Avenue. McMillian was eventually caught and placed into custody in the 2700 block of Colonial Drive.

McMillian was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond set at $5,000 and bonds haven’t been set on his burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and evading arrest with previous convictions charges, jail records show.

Posted in on Friday, March 27, 2020 5:47 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
71°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: SSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 48°
Mainly cloudy, windy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

saturday

weather
High 70°/Low 43°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 75°/Low 52°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]