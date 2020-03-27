Man charged with threatening another person with handgun

A 36-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threatened another person with a handgun.

Jackson Lee McMillian was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, a first-degree felony, evading arrest with previous convictions, state jail felony, and for a failure to appear warrant.

The reported burglary happened 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Chestnut Avenue, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

Officers reportedly made contact with the complainant, who stated a known person, identified as McMillian, had made forced entry into their residence and threatened them with a gun.

Investigation showed McMillian fled the scene before officers arrived, the press release stated. There were no reports of any injuries. An arrest warrant and search warrant were obtained and the firearm used by McMillian was later located.

At 10:33 a.m. Thursday, OPD located McMillian in the 3200 block of Chestnut Avenue and he evaded officers south in the east alley of Chestnut Avenue. McMillian was eventually caught and placed into custody in the 2700 block of Colonial Drive.

McMillian was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond set at $5,000 and bonds haven’t been set on his burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and evading arrest with previous convictions charges, jail records show.