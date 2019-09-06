Man charged with assaulting a cop, taking his weapon

A man who was reportedly jumping into traffic and jumped onto a complainant’s vehicle also took a police officer’s weapon and put another officer in a leg lock after he was punched and a Taser was used on him twice.

Christopher Sledge, 23, was charged Aug. 30 with taking a weapon from a peace officer, a third-degree felony, assault on a peace officer, a third-degree felony, evading arrest with prior convictions, a state jail felony, resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed officers were dispatched in reference to a suspicious person at 6:07 p.m. near the intersection of North Dixie Boulevard and E. 16th Street. A man, later identified as Sledge, reportedly had no shirt on and was jumping into traffic and jumped onto a complainant’s vehicle.

After OPD arrived, Sledge reportedly ran toward a residence in the 1600 block of N. Dixie Boulevard. Sledge stopped and came toward an OPD officer and made comments that he was dying. Sledge reportedly had pupils that were dilated. He was also sweating profusely and kept telling officers to “kill him.”

Sledge ran toward the residence in the 1600 block of N. Dixie Boulevard at which point an officer used his Taser on the 23-year-old man, the affidavit stated. Sledge fell to the ground and other officers helped detain him.

Sledge reportedly used active force to pull his hands away from the officers and an officer used his Taser again. Sledge grabbed the Taser from the officer’s hands and then after several attempts, the officer regained the Taser.

Sledge continued to resist arrest and an officer punched him once in the ribs, the affidavit stated. Sledge put one of the officers in a leg lock, which caused him pain, and he was unable to pull out of the leg lock.

Sledge was eventually detained with double lock hand restraints, the affidavit stated. He was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Sledge has five bonds totaling $90,297 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.