  • August 1, 2019

Law enforcement agencies arrest Odessa bank robber in Big Spring

Law enforcement agencies arrest Odessa bank robber in Big Spring

Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 5:57 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 66-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Big Spring after he was reportedly involved in a bank robbery in northeast Odessa.

Bobby Gene Gracy Jr. was charged with robbery, a second-degree felony.

The reported robbery happened about 3:31 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the Security Bank located at 4040 East 42nd Street, an OPD release detailed.

Gracy reportedly entered the bank, handed a note to the teller demanding cash and stated that he had a firearm. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

During the investigation, the man was identified as Gracy, the release detailed. A robbery warrant was obtained for Gracy’s arrest.

Gracy was reportedly located in Big Spring where he was arrested, charged and placed into custody.

OPD received assistance from the Big Spring Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI, the release stated.

