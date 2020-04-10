Man charged in connection to Pleasant Farms fatal shooting

A 22-year-old man was arrested after he was reportedly involved in a fatal shooting early this month in Pleasant Farms.

Michael Brian Thomas Hosch was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Hosch reportedly fled Ector County after the shooting to Cambridge, Minn., where he was arrested and detained by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office. Hosch will be extradited to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call at 11:30 a.m. April 1 in the 6000 block of W. Lemon St., an ECSO press release detailed.

Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found the vehicle and a man, who was later identified as Logan Ray Hatfield, was found dead inside the vehicle. A GoFundMe page was made for Hatfield's family that can be found at tinyurl.com/w5dzzbt. The page details “Logan was a genuine person. He owned the life he lived and always strived for more.”