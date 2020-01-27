Man charged with assaulting child in groin

A 48-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly hit his 12-year-old son in the groin for not giving him a massage.

Carlos Mario Gonzales Granado was charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony.

Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a disturbance call at 8:32 a.m. Saturday in the 16000 block of S. Hwy 385, an ECSO affidavit detailed.

Granado reportedly told deputies that he and his wife, 50-year-old Ufracia Granado, had an argument because he was yelling at his 12-year-old son for being lazy and not throwing the trash away.

The 12-year-old boy stated his father struck him with a closed fist in the groin for not massaging his father’s calves, the affidavit detailed. Ufracia Granado stated Carlos Granado attempted to slap their son, but struck him in the groin.

Carlos Granado reportedly told deputies he slapped his son for not massaging his calves.

The 48-year-old man was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $5,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.