Teenager charged after he bragged about shooting

A teenager was arrested after he reportedly bragged about a shooting where two houses and vehicles were struck by bullets.

Aidan Castaneda, 19, was charged with two counts of deadly conduct (discharging a firearm), a third-degree felony, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

He has also been charged with going off bond for charges of theft of a firearm, state-jail felony, possession of a controlled substance, state-jail felony, delivery of marijuana, state-jail felony, possession of marijuana, state-jail felony.

The reported shooting happened on Nov. 21, 2019, in the 600 block of College Ave., an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Two houses and vehicles were reportedly struck by bullets. The residences that were hit had a total of 16 occupants.

Officers found 29 shell casings on the street from different caliber firearms, the affidavit stated. There were 19 casings that were common a caliber for AK-47’s.

During the investigation, a suspect was reportedly identified as Castaneda as anonymous tips stated the 19-year-old bragged about doing the shooting in the 600 block of College Ave.

Officers executed a search warrant at Castaneda’s residence, the affidavit stated. During the search, officers found ammunition and a Romanian Mini Drako AK pistol.

Test fires were reportedly conducted on the firearm seized from the search warrant. It was determined the test fire casing was consistent with the casing from the scene in the 600 block of College Ave.

Castaneda was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has seven bonds totaling $100,500 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.