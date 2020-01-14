  • January 14, 2020

Teenager charged after he bragged about shooting - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Teenager charged after he bragged about shooting

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 4:05 pm

Teenager charged after he bragged about shooting oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A teenager was arrested after he reportedly bragged about a shooting where two houses and vehicles were struck by bullets.

Aidan Castaneda, 19, was charged with two counts of deadly conduct (discharging a firearm), a third-degree felony, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

He has also been charged with going off bond for charges of theft of a firearm, state-jail felony, possession of a controlled substance, state-jail felony, delivery of marijuana, state-jail felony, possession of marijuana, state-jail felony.

The reported shooting happened on Nov. 21, 2019, in the 600 block of College Ave., an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Two houses and vehicles were reportedly struck by bullets. The residences that were hit had a total of 16 occupants.

Officers found 29 shell casings on the street from different caliber firearms, the affidavit stated. There were 19 casings that were common a caliber for AK-47’s.

During the investigation, a suspect was reportedly identified as Castaneda as anonymous tips stated the 19-year-old bragged about doing the shooting in the 600 block of College Ave.

Officers executed a search warrant at Castaneda’s residence, the affidavit stated. During the search, officers found ammunition and a Romanian Mini Drako AK pistol.

Test fires were reportedly conducted on the firearm seized from the search warrant. It was determined the test fire casing was consistent with the casing from the scene in the 600 block of College Ave.

Castaneda was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has seven bonds totaling $100,500 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 4:05 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
61°
Humidity: 14%
Winds: S at 6mph
Feels Like: 61°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 77°/Low 47°
Considerable cloudiness. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 71°/Low 39°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 42°/Low 39°
Cloudy with rain. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]