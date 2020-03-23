Man charged with shooting neighbor in West Odessa

A 41-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly shot his neighbor in West Odessa.

Vincent Martinez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 3:04 p.m. in the 1100 block of Avenue F, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly detailed the assault was between neighbors. A victim, who hasn’t been named by ECSO, was transported to Medical Center Hospital. The victim was in fair condition as of Monday afternoon.

Martinez had one bond totaling $100,000 and posted bail on Monday, an ECSO press release stated.