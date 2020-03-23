  • March 23, 2020

Man charged with shooting neighbor in West Odessa - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with shooting neighbor in West Odessa

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, March 23, 2020 5:07 pm

Man charged with shooting neighbor in West Odessa oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 41-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly shot his neighbor in West Odessa.

Vincent Martinez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 3:04 p.m. in the 1100 block of Avenue F, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly detailed the assault was between neighbors. A victim, who hasn’t been named by ECSO, was transported to Medical Center Hospital. The victim was in fair condition as of Monday afternoon.

Martinez had one bond totaling $100,000 and posted bail on Monday, an ECSO press release stated.

Posted in on Monday, March 23, 2020 5:07 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
79°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: S at 7mph
Feels Like: 79°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 52°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 78°/Low 51°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 89°/Low 60°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]