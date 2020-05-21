Man charged with pointing rifle at wife

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed a 51-year-old man punched, choked and pointed a rifle at his wife.

Ramon Cadena was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened 7:27 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Fulton Avenue, an ECSO affidavit stated.

Deputies reportedly arrived around 7:35 p.m. and made contact with complainant, 47-year-old Christina Cadena. She stated her husband of nine years, Ramon Cadena, came home and started to argue with her.

Christina Cadena stated he punched her three times with a closed fist, the affidavit detailed. Christina Cadena stated she was hit in the right cheek and right eye, which caused her to fall onto the bed.

Christina Cadena stated her husband reportedly got on top of her and placed his hand around her neck squeezing her throat for several seconds. Christina Cadena told her husband to stop, which he complied.

Ramon Cadena started to argue with his wife as he grabbed a rifle, the affidavit stated. Ramon Cadena pointed the rifle at his wife and stated he would kill her if she ever got with another man.

Christina Cadena reportedly requested an emergency protective order.

Ramon Cadena was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $35,000 and posted bail on Tuesday.