  • September 24, 2019

Man charged with choking girlfriend until she passed out - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with choking girlfriend until she passed out

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 4:11 pm

Man charged with choking girlfriend until she passed out oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 35-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly admitted to choking his girlfriend until she passed out.

James Richard Cox was charged with assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 1 a.m. Sept. 8 in the 8800 block of Dublin Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The complainant, identified as Trisha Wainright, said that she and her boyfriend, Cox, were reportedly sitting on the couch in the living room of his residence when an argument escalated to a physical assault.

Wainright stated that Cox jumped on top of her, demanded she “just shut the f*** up” while he was choking her neck with his hands, the affidavit stated. Wainright stated she was unable to breathe and blacked out during the assault.

Officers reportedly saw visible injuries to her neck and mouth that were consistent with her report of being choked and assaulted.

Cox was contacted by phone and he verbally admitted to losing his temper and assaulting and choking Wainright until she passed out, the affidavit detailed.

Cox was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $25,000 and posted bail on Monday, jail records show.

Posted in on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 4:11 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 38%
Winds: SSE at 14mph
Feels Like: 93°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 69°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 92°/Low 69°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

thursday

weather
High 93°/Low 69°
Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]