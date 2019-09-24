Man charged with choking girlfriend until she passed out

A 35-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly admitted to choking his girlfriend until she passed out.

James Richard Cox was charged with assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 1 a.m. Sept. 8 in the 8800 block of Dublin Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The complainant, identified as Trisha Wainright, said that she and her boyfriend, Cox, were reportedly sitting on the couch in the living room of his residence when an argument escalated to a physical assault.

Wainright stated that Cox jumped on top of her, demanded she “just shut the f*** up” while he was choking her neck with his hands, the affidavit stated. Wainright stated she was unable to breathe and blacked out during the assault.

Officers reportedly saw visible injuries to her neck and mouth that were consistent with her report of being choked and assaulted.

Cox was contacted by phone and he verbally admitted to losing his temper and assaulting and choking Wainright until she passed out, the affidavit detailed.

Cox was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $25,000 and posted bail on Monday, jail records show.