Man charged with assault

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threw a rock at another man’s head and was found passed out on an ant hill.

Alexander Sanchez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened around 11:20 p.m. May 5 in the 600 block of Santa Rosa Ave., an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The complainant, identified as Francisco Sanchez, reportedly told officers he had a small cut on his head from when Alexander Sanchez threw a rock that struck his head. Francisco Sanchez stated that he and Alexander Sanchez had been arguing all day and it escalated to the assault.

Alexander Sanchez was later found asleep on the ground in the east alley in the 600 block of Santa Rose Ave. and he was intoxicated to the point where he fell asleep on an ant hill with multiple ants biting him and him not feeling the bites, the affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from Alexander Sanchez’s breath and person. Alexander Sanchez also had slurred speech and unsteady while standing on flat ground.

Alexander Sanchez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had two bonds totaling $15,312 and posted bail on May 6.