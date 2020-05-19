  • May 19, 2020

Man, woman charged with assaulting security guard, stealing groceries

Man, woman charged with assaulting security guard, stealing groceries

Posted: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 5:55 pm

Man, woman charged with assaulting security guard, stealing groceries oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested after they reportedly pushed, bit and kicked a security guard as they attempted to steal $41 from a grocery store.

Brian Pando, 23, and Valorie Martinez, 22, were each charged with robbery, a second-degree felony. Martinez also has a failure to appear for a theft of property charge from Dec. 22, 2019.

The reported robbery happened around 7:45 p.m. May 14 at the Albertsons located at 1350 E. Eighth St., an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Asset protection specialist, identified as 33-year-old Arturo Jurado, reportedly watched Pando and Martinez throughout the store cameras as they selected items throughout the store and put them in a basket. Pando paid for one item and walked out and as he walked out, he made a signal to Martinez to go toward him.

Jurado stated he identified himself to Martinez, she passed all points of sale without any intention to pay and pushed the security guard, the affidavit stated. Jurado stated he lost hold of Martinez and Pando grabbed her left arm.

Jurado reportedly grabbed Martinez’s arm again and Pando pushed Jurado in an attempt to get Martinez free, the affidavit detailed. Martinez fell to the floor and bit Jurado which left a mark and caused pain. After Martinez bit Jurado, Pando kicked the security guard.

The items that Pando and Martinez reportedly attempted to take were food that totaled $41.98, the affidavit stated.

Pando and Martinez were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Pando has one bond totaling $15,000, while Martinez has two bonds totaling $20,000, jail records show. Pando and Martinez were both in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

