  • May 27, 2020

Woman charged with pointing gun at sister - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Woman charged with pointing gun at sister

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 4:20 pm

Woman charged with pointing gun at sister oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed that a 30-year-old woman pointed a .22 caliber rifle at her sister.

Rubby Irene Means was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened around 7:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of W. Fourth St., an OPD affidavit detailed.

Officers reportedly responded to the area after dispatch received a call Means had pointed a gun at her sister. Means was found inside the RV and she was uncooperative and reported she was involved in an argument with her sister Jeanette Gandara over her daughter taking a shower at her residence.

Gandara arrived at the scene and she stated she approached Means to ask for permission for her niece to shower at her place, the affidavit stated. Gandara stated Means got angry and began to argue with her. Gandara stated Means told her she was going to “kick her face in.”

Gandara reportedly told officers that Means entered her bedroom and exited with a .22 caliber Remington Model 597VTR rifle. Gandara stated Means aimed the gun at her and pulled the trigger. Gandara stated the gun appeared to malfunction and saw Means attempting to fix it. Gandara stated Means fixed the gun and shot the gun toward the front of the RV.

Gandara stated she was in fear of serious bodily injury, the affidavit detailed. Gandara provided a video of the incident which shows Means discharging the weapon.

Means was reportedly transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she stated she was in possession of marijuana, which was concealed in the left side of her bra. The marijuana weighed .22 ounces.

Means has two bonds totaling $25,500 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 4:20 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 14%
Winds: NNE at 13mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 65°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 89°/Low 62°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 88°/Low 62°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]