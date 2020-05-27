Woman charged with pointing gun at sister

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed that a 30-year-old woman pointed a .22 caliber rifle at her sister.

Rubby Irene Means was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened around 7:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of W. Fourth St., an OPD affidavit detailed.

Officers reportedly responded to the area after dispatch received a call Means had pointed a gun at her sister. Means was found inside the RV and she was uncooperative and reported she was involved in an argument with her sister Jeanette Gandara over her daughter taking a shower at her residence.

Gandara arrived at the scene and she stated she approached Means to ask for permission for her niece to shower at her place, the affidavit stated. Gandara stated Means got angry and began to argue with her. Gandara stated Means told her she was going to “kick her face in.”

Gandara reportedly told officers that Means entered her bedroom and exited with a .22 caliber Remington Model 597VTR rifle. Gandara stated Means aimed the gun at her and pulled the trigger. Gandara stated the gun appeared to malfunction and saw Means attempting to fix it. Gandara stated Means fixed the gun and shot the gun toward the front of the RV.

Gandara stated she was in fear of serious bodily injury, the affidavit detailed. Gandara provided a video of the incident which shows Means discharging the weapon.

Means was reportedly transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she stated she was in possession of marijuana, which was concealed in the left side of her bra. The marijuana weighed .22 ounces.

Means has two bonds totaling $25,500 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.