Teenager charged with assaulting man as part of gang initiation

A teenager was arrested after he reportedly assaulted a 53-year-old man as part of a gang initiation.

Angel Blanco was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 12:19 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Stoner Road, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

Deputies reportedly found 53-year-old Richard Glen White lying in the front yard of that residence on Stoner Road with multiple cuts to his head, face and neck. White stated Blanco had done this to him and then fled the scene.

White was transported to Medical Center Hospital by Odessa Fire Rescue where he received stitches and staples, the affidavit stated. A crime scene in the master bedroom at White’s residence showed a knife and large amount of blood.

Blanco was also reportedly listed as a missing person and he was located by a deputy on Tuesday. Blanco made an unsolicited statement to the deputy that he was pledging the Surenos criminal street gang in his home town of El Paso and this assault was part of his initiation.

Blanco was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $30,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.