  • April 22, 2020

Teenager charged with assaulting man as part of gang initiation - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Teenager charged with assaulting man as part of gang initiation

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, April 22, 2020 4:32 pm

Teenager charged with assaulting man as part of gang initiation oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A teenager was arrested after he reportedly assaulted a 53-year-old man as part of a gang initiation.

Angel Blanco was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 12:19 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Stoner Road, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

Deputies reportedly found 53-year-old Richard Glen White lying in the front yard of that residence on Stoner Road with multiple cuts to his head, face and neck. White stated Blanco had done this to him and then fled the scene.

White was transported to Medical Center Hospital by Odessa Fire Rescue where he received stitches and staples, the affidavit stated. A crime scene in the master bedroom at White’s residence showed a knife and large amount of blood.

Blanco was also reportedly listed as a missing person and he was located by a deputy on Tuesday. Blanco made an unsolicited statement to the deputy that he was pledging the Surenos criminal street gang in his home town of El Paso and this assault was part of his initiation.

Blanco was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $30,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 4:32 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
85°
Humidity: 11%
Winds: WNW at 19mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 55°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 86°/Low 61°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 88°/Low 53°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]