  • April 13, 2020

Man charged with slapping, choking girlfriend - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with slapping, choking girlfriend

Posted: Monday, April 13, 2020 3:15 pm

Man charged with slapping, choking girlfriend oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 43-year-old man reportedly assaulted his girlfriend by dragging her off their bed and through the house, slapping her in the face and choking her while slamming her head against the floor.

Francisco Sanchez Lopez III was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday one count of assault impede breathing (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 3 a.m. Jan. 31 in the 1100 block of Harris Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The complainant, Tammy Leyva, reportedly told dispatch that she ran out of her house as her boyfriend, Lopez, was going to kill her. Leyva had visible cuts, red marks and injuries to her body.

Officers saw signs that a physical disturbance had happened in Leyva’s residence as the house was in disarray, the affidavit detailed. Leyva stated that after an argument between her and Lopez that he dragged her off from the bed and dragged her throughout the house.

Leyva reportedly told officers that the assault intensified as Lopez slapped her in the face and choked her while slamming her head against the floor. Leyva stated Lopez was impeding her ability to breathe.

Officers saw that Leyva had injuries to her left index finger, abrasions to both knees and a cut to right foot, red marks on her neck and collarbone, which were consistent with her claims of being assaulted by Lopez, the affidavit stated.

Lopez was arrested and transported to the jail. He has one bond totaling $15,000 and was still in custody of Monday morning, jail records show.

Posted in on Monday, April 13, 2020 3:15 pm. | Tags: , , ,

