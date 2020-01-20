  • January 20, 2020

Man charged with firing shots in direction of police officers - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with firing shots in direction of police officers

Posted: Monday, January 20, 2020 5:16 pm

A 48-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly fired two shots in the direction of Odessa Police Department officers.

Lonnie Troy Worthington was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against public servant, a first-degree felony. He also has a charge of U.S. Marshal Hold.

The reported assault happened Sunday in the 2700 block of N. Dixie Blvd., a City of Odessa press release detailed.

Officers were reportedly told a man, later identified as Worthington, was kicked out of the establishment and made threats to come back and shoot up the establishment.

While on scene, the officers heard two shots fired in their direction, the press release stated. Investigation leads the officers to a residence in the 2400 block of Walnut Ave., which was the residence of Worthington.

There was reportedly a brief standoff and when SWAT arrived on scene, Worthington surrendered without any further incident.

Worthington was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement. Bonds haven’t been set as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.

