  • May 14, 2020

Man charged with sexually assaulting stepdaughter - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with sexually assaulting stepdaughter

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, May 14, 2020 3:24 pm

Man charged with sexually assaulting stepdaughter oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed a 32-year-old man was arrested after he sexually assaulted his stepdaughter for about 15 months.

Samuel Ivan Barron was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child: victim younger than 14, a first-degree felony.

The reported sexual abuse occurred from May 1, 2018, to Aug. 29, 2019, the ECSO affidavit stated.

On Aug. 29, 2019, deputies were reportedly dispatched to Ector College Prep Success Academy, located at 809 W. Clements St., as an eighth-grade female student made an outcry of sexual abuse. The girl was 13 years old at the time of the outcry.

The girl was given a forensic interview at Harmony Home where she stated her stepfather, identified as Barron, had sexually assaulted her multiple times between May l, 2018, and Aug. 29, 2019, the affidavit stated. The girl stated the sexual abuse made her uncomfortable and scared.

The girl reportedly told her mother, identified as 33-year-old Amber Torres, of the sexual abuse, but Torres didn’t believe her so she didn’t report it.

During an interview, Torres denied knowing that Barron had touched her daughter inappropriately, the affidavit stated. Torres stated her daughter did tell her Barron touched her inappropriately, but it was after the incident had been reported.

Barron was reportedly interview and he stated during the time the girl lived with him he had seen her naked multiple times and she had seen him naked several times. Barron didn’t elaborate on any of the incidents. Barron stated that it was never brought up.

Throughout the interview, Barron denied any sexual contact with the girl, the affidavit stated.

Barron was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $75,000 and posted bail on Wednesday.

Posted in on Thursday, May 14, 2020 3:24 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
96°
Humidity: 10%
Winds: SW at 12mph
Feels Like: 96°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 71°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 90°/Low 61°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.

saturday

weather
High 90°/Low 64°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]