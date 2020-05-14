Man charged with sexually assaulting stepdaughter

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed a 32-year-old man was arrested after he sexually assaulted his stepdaughter for about 15 months.

Samuel Ivan Barron was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child: victim younger than 14, a first-degree felony.

The reported sexual abuse occurred from May 1, 2018, to Aug. 29, 2019, the ECSO affidavit stated.

On Aug. 29, 2019, deputies were reportedly dispatched to Ector College Prep Success Academy, located at 809 W. Clements St., as an eighth-grade female student made an outcry of sexual abuse. The girl was 13 years old at the time of the outcry.

The girl was given a forensic interview at Harmony Home where she stated her stepfather, identified as Barron, had sexually assaulted her multiple times between May l, 2018, and Aug. 29, 2019, the affidavit stated. The girl stated the sexual abuse made her uncomfortable and scared.

The girl reportedly told her mother, identified as 33-year-old Amber Torres, of the sexual abuse, but Torres didn’t believe her so she didn’t report it.

During an interview, Torres denied knowing that Barron had touched her daughter inappropriately, the affidavit stated. Torres stated her daughter did tell her Barron touched her inappropriately, but it was after the incident had been reported.

Barron was reportedly interview and he stated during the time the girl lived with him he had seen her naked multiple times and she had seen him naked several times. Barron didn’t elaborate on any of the incidents. Barron stated that it was never brought up.

Throughout the interview, Barron denied any sexual contact with the girl, the affidavit stated.

Barron was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $75,000 and posted bail on Wednesday.