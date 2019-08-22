Man charged with assaulting girlfriend multiple times over 2-week span

Charles Emer was arrested and charged Tuesday with continuous violence against family, a third-degree felony.

The first reported assault happened July 18, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Emer reportedly got mad at his girlfriend after she made breakfast. Emer reportedly told his girlfriend to leave the motel room and when she refused, Emer assaulted her by choking her and dragging her outside the motel room.

Emer’s girlfriend stated she had called the police, the affidavit stated. Officers took photographs and it showed visible signs of being choked.

The second assault reportedly happened Aug. 2. Emer reportedly threatened his girlfriend with a knife.

Emer’s girlfriend also detailed that he used his foot to hold her down on the ground and he punched her in the face and head, the affidavit stated. Emer’s girlfriend had swelling around her left eye and other bruises on her right arm.

Emer was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $25,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.