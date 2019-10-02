  • October 2, 2019

Man charged with slamming common-law spouse onto their kitchen table - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with slamming common-law spouse onto their kitchen table

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 4:51 pm

Man charged with slamming common-law spouse onto their kitchen table Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 24-year-old woman stated that her 29-year-old common-law spouse picked her up and slammed her down onto their kitchen table, which collapsed, and then continued to threaten her after he picked up a machete and a black airsoft BB handgun, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

Christopher Montgomery, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 3:31 a.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Ranch Avenue in West Odessa, the affidavit stated.

The complainant, identified as Katelyn Mathis, stated her common law spouse Montgomery assaulted her by shoving her and hitting her with a metal chain, the affidavit detailed. Montgomery continued the assault when he picked Mathis up by both arms and slammed her down onto their kitchen table, which broke the table.

Montgomery then picked up a machete and a black airsoft BB handgun, which was believed to be a real handgun at the time of the assault, and continued to threaten her, the affidavit stated.

Montgomery was reportedly hiding nearby and arrested without incident.

Montgomery was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $20,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 4:51 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
89°
Humidity: 41%
Winds: S at 10mph
Feels Like: 92°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 67°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

thursday

weather
High 88°/Low 64°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

friday

weather
High 86°/Low 65°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]