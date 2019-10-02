Man charged with slamming common-law spouse onto their kitchen table

A 24-year-old woman stated that her 29-year-old common-law spouse picked her up and slammed her down onto their kitchen table, which collapsed, and then continued to threaten her after he picked up a machete and a black airsoft BB handgun, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

Christopher Montgomery, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 3:31 a.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Ranch Avenue in West Odessa, the affidavit stated.

The complainant, identified as Katelyn Mathis, stated her common law spouse Montgomery assaulted her by shoving her and hitting her with a metal chain, the affidavit detailed. Montgomery continued the assault when he picked Mathis up by both arms and slammed her down onto their kitchen table, which broke the table.

Montgomery then picked up a machete and a black airsoft BB handgun, which was believed to be a real handgun at the time of the assault, and continued to threaten her, the affidavit stated.

Montgomery was reportedly hiding nearby and arrested without incident.

Montgomery was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $20,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.