Teen arrested for choking woman

A 17-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked his girlfriend.

Bryan Jared Almaraz Hernandez was charged with assaulting a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation, a third degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 3:43 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the 800 block of Belmont Ave., an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

A witness reportedly told police that she could hear crying from Hernandez’s residence and that she heard banging noises coming from inside the house.

The complainant, identified as Jazmyn Lagrone, told officers that Hernandez assaulted her after an argument, the affidavit stated. Hernandez stated to officers that Lagrone was his girlfriend and they had been together for about a year and a half. Lagrone stated she and Hernandez were arguing because he didn’t want to visit her family.

Hernandez reportedly pushed Lagrone into the bedroom, onto the bed, choked her and covered her mouth and nose. Lagrone also told officers she was screaming so loud because Hernandez’s other family members inside the residence wouldn’t help her.

Lagrone stated she couldn’t breathe and she thought that Hernandez was going to kill her.

Hernandez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $15,000 and posted bail on Jan. 8, jail records show.