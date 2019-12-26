  • December 26, 2019

Woman charged with murder of stepdad

Woman charged with murder of stepdad

Fatal shooting was on Christmas Day

Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 2:10 pm

Woman charged with murder of stepdad oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after she reportedly shot and killed her stepdad on Christmas Day.

Jaylene Green was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

The reported fatal shooting happened at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 16164 W. University Blvd, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed Green shot and killed her 54-year-old stepdad Rick Britton. The 54-year-old was found dead at the scene.

The fatal shooting was a result of a disturbance between Green and Britton, the press release detailed.

Green was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Green is reportedly in custody with no bond.

Next of kin has been notified.

This marks the second murder investigation ECSO has investigated since Monday.

ECSO is still looking for a man in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Marcelo Bejarano Jr. The suspect and Bejarano reportedly got into an argument and Bejarano was fatally shot while sitting in his car with the door open.

Monday’s fatal shooting happened at 5:02 p.m. in the area of 5231 W. 22nd Street, an ECSO press release detailed. Bejarano was shot twice and transported to Medical Center Hospital. Bejarano was later pronounced dead. The suspect was seen running away from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding Monday’s shooting is asked to contact ECSO at 432-335-3050 and ask for Lt. Dominguez or Investigator Corinna McMeans.

Posted in on Thursday, December 26, 2019 2:10 pm.

