  • August 23, 2019

Man charged with assaulting father for third time in 5 months

Man charged with assaulting father for third time in 5 months

Posted: Friday, August 23, 2019 4:47 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 36-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted his father for the third time in five months.

Michael Wagner was charged Aug. 13 with continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony.

The reported third assault happened Aug. 12 in the West Winds Village, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed. The first two assaults happened March 6 and June 11.

The complainant, later identified Ronald Wagner, stated he had reportedly returned from work and asked his son if he had fed the dog. Ronald Wagner said the next thing he could remember is his son assaulting him, which caused bodily injury.

Ronald Wagner stated Michael Wagner started choking him and caused him to black out, the affidavit stated. Ronald Wagner also reportedly stated his son verbally threatened to kill him before he exited the apartment.

Officers reportedly saw visible marks and lacerations to Ronald Wagner’s body. Officers detailed Ronald Wagner’s injuries are consistent with his reported assault.

Michael Wagner was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $25,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.

