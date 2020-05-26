Man charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old he met on Grindr

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed a 35-year-old man sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy after they met on Grindr.

Estevan Valdiviez Jr., 35, was charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

At around 1:23 a.m. Monday, ECSO was advised of a possible sexual assault at the Road Ranger, located at 10490 W. Interstate 20, the affidavit detailed.

The victim’s mother reportedly told deputies that her 15-year-old son had taken off with a man in an 18-wheeler, who was later identified as Valdiviez.

Investigation showed that while the 15-year-old was with Valdiviez that the 35-year-old man had sexually assaulted him, the affidavit stated. The 15-year-old was given a forensic interview where he stated he had known Valdiviez since the end of February after he met him on Grindr. The boy said during the time he and Valdiviez have known each other they have had sexual intercourse twice.

The 15-year-old stated the first time they had sexual intercourse was two weeks after meeting, which was sometime in March at Valdiviez’s RV, the affidavit stated. He stated the second time they had intercourse was on Monday in the parking lot of Murry Fly Elementary School, while in the bed of Valdiviez’s 18-wheeler.

Valdiviez was reportedly contacted at the ECSO where he stated he was with a male subject he met on Tinder, but declined to provide any further information.

Valdiviez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $20,000 and posted bail on Tuesday, jail records show.