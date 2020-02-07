Teenager arrested in connection to Parkway Inn murder

Johnathen Payen Sanchez, of Odessa, who also had a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, was arrested this past weekend in Lubbock by the U.S. Marshal Service and Lubbock Police Department.

More arrests are anticipated and the investigation continues, according to an OPD news release issued on Friday.

Sanchez was transported Friday from Lubbock to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Bond on the murder charge, a first-degree felony, was set at $100,000, but other bonds have not yet been set.

At about 7:46 p.m. Jan. 25, officers responded to the Parkway Inn located at 3701 East Highway 80 in reference to two gunshot victims. Investigation showed after an altercation an unknown male, identified as Sanchez, shot two 18-year-olds before fleeing the scene, the release said.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel and the second victim was in critical condition at a local hospital and was later transported to a Lubbock hospital, OPD Spokesman Cpl. Steve LeSueur said.

In June 2019, Sanchez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. The reported assault happened at 9:28 p.m. June 25, 2019.

The complainant identified as 17-year-old Luis Armendariz stated his residence was shot by a known individual, the affidavit stated. Armendariz stated he has had an ongoing confrontation with his ex-classmate, Sanchez, a previous Odessa American article said.

Armendariz stated Sanchez reportedly shot at him with a firearm. Sanchez was reportedly driving a white Chevrolet Malibu during the shooting, the article said.

OPD officers found six discharged casing and two vehicles with bullet holes, the affidavit stated. A neighbor stated seeing a male in a white Chevrolet Malibu fire multiple times in the direction of Armendariz’s residence, the article said.

Officers made contact with Juan Sanchez and stated his nephew, Johnathen Sanchez, lived at his residence in the 600 block of Fitch Avenue, the affidavit detailed. Juan Sanchez watched his video surveillance cameras and stated he saw his nephew exit the residence with a handgun with an extended magazine prior to the shooting on Snyder Street. Juan Sanchez also stated Johnathen Sanchez left his residence in a white Chevrolet Malibu, the article said.

Anyone with information about the murder investigation is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-01792.