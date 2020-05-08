  • May 8, 2020

Man charged with sexual abuse

Man charged with sexual abuse

Posted: Friday, May 8, 2020 5:11 pm

Posted: Friday, May 8, 2020 5:11 pm

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter for the past five years.

Charles Edward Montes Jr., 37, was charged and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement on Monday for continuous sexual abuse of a child with the victim younger than 14, a first-degree felony.

The reported sexual abuse happened between May 5, 2015 to April 18, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

The girl reportedly told her mother on April 18 that for the past five years Montes had made her inappropriately touch him. The girl reportedly said that Montes would tell her it was cuddle time and made her get in the bed with him and touch him.

ECSO conducted an investigation and the girl was given a forensic interview at Harmony Home, the affidavit stated. During the interview at Harmony Home, the girl stated Montes made her inappropriately touch him multiple times from the time they moved into the trailer May 2015 until April 18.

The girl stated Montes would tell her it was cuddle time and made her get in the bed with him, the affidavit detailed. The girl said he would pinch her on the arm and made her touch him inappropriately.

Montes reportedly told ECSO that he would be available for an interview on April 2 to provide a voluntary recorded statement. Montes didn’t show up for his interview and he cut off all communication with ECSO investigators.

The State of Texas filed criminal charges against Montes and he was arrested and booked into jail with one bond totaling $50,000, jail records showed. He posted bail on Wednesday.

