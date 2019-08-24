Woman charged in connection to double shooting in West Odessa

Press release via Ector County Sheriff's Office:

Deputies responded to a call regarding 2 possible gunshot victims in the area of Tomahawk and Mexia last night about 9:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found one male and one female had been shot.

Information obtained by the deputies led to a possible location of the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers responding to the scene to assist spotted the vehicle and a short pursuit began but ended in the parking lot of Dollar General at 3rd and Knox.

When officers approached the vehicle and asked the driver to exit the vehicle a gun was seen in the possession of the driver.

Officers were successful in safely removing the driver without incident and that person was identified as:

Bernadette Hernandez, WHF, DOB: 04/15/90

The two shooting victims were transported to Medical Center Hospital, their condition is unknown.

The reason behind the shootings is still under investigation at this time.

Hernandez was charged with 2 counts of AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON and bonds totaling 600,000.00

Further information as it becomes available.