  • June 11, 2020

Man charged with punching, choking wife - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with punching, choking wife

Posted: Thursday, June 11, 2020 4:30 pm

Man charged with punching, choking wife

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed that a 32-year-old man punched his wife in the face while choking her with his knee.

Seth Lee Bailey was charged with assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of N. Century Ave., an OPD affidavit detailed.

The victim, identified as Raeha Bailey, reportedly told officers she was assaulted by her lawful husband after an argument. Raeha Bailey stated that her husband threw her to the ground during the argument and placed his knee on her neck, which caused her to lose the ability to breathe for an undetermined period of time, and he continued to strike her in the facial area.

Raeha Bailey stated she was able to get away and ran out the door to an unknown residence to contact the police, the affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly saw Raeha Bailey with injuries to the left side above her eye, which was consistent with being struck in the face. Officers also saw redness around her neck area.

Seth Bailey was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He was booked into jail on Wednesday, his bond hasn’t been set and he was still in custody as of Thursday morning, jail records show.

Posted in on Thursday, June 11, 2020 4:30 pm. | Tags: , , ,

