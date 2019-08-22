  • August 22, 2019

Man charged with attempting to make explosive that could "take down a house” - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with attempting to make explosive that could "take down a house”

Posted: Thursday, August 22, 2019 3:15 pm

Man charged with attempting to make explosive that could "take down a house” oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 45-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly attempted to make an explosive that could “take down a house,” while mentioning 9/11 terror attacks and how this explosive would bring people closer to Jesus.

Kelly Bennett was charged with components of explosives, a third-degree felony.

The reported incident happened 5:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Patton Drive, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

A complainant reportedly stated Bennett asked if he could use his acetylene torch for a job. The complainant told Bennett to come over and he would open his shop.

Bennett brought over a 5 gallon white bucket to the complainant’s residence, the affidavit stated. Bennett cut a hole in the top of the bucket and started to fill the bucket with acetylene gas.

When the complainant asked Bennett what he was doing, Bennett reportedly stated he needed to teach his woman a lesson and that this would be a small firecracker, but enough to take down a house. The complainant also stated Bennett referenced 9/11 terror attacks and this explosive would bring people closer to Jesus.

The complainant told Bennett to leave his residence, the affidavit detailed.

Officers reportedly went to Bennett’s address in the 900 block of Nimitz Drive, because earlier that day there was a disturbance involving himself and his girlfriend.

Bennett was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $25,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday morning, jail records show.

