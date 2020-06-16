Police identified man fatally shot in central Odessa

Odessa Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur identified the 23-year-old man who was fatally shot in central Odessa during a phone call on Monday evening.

The 23-year-old was identified as Midlander Kevin Portillo.

The reported shooting happened at 3:38 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Wilshire Drive, an OPD press release stated.

Officers reportedly found Portillo had been shot multiple times. Portillo was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin were notified.

Investigation showed that after a disturbance, 29-year-old Jonathan Roy Dawkins shot Portillo multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot, the press release stated.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force reportedly found Dawkins at 1 p.m. Monday in San Angelo. Dawkins was charged with capital murder, a capital felony.

The 29-year-old was booked into the Tom Green County Jail at 1:53 p.m. Monday, jail records show. He was released at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday as he was extradited to Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He booked into the Ector County jail Tuesday afternoon and bond hasn’t been set.

The investigation continues.