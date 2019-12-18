Man charged with helping plan hotel robbery

A 21-year-old man was arrested after he was reportedly helped plan a hotel robbery at gunpoint in south Odessa.

Hunter Hawkins was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

The reported robbery happened Oct. 22 to the Deluxe Inn located at 1518 S. Grant Ave., an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

A woman reportedly detailed she was robbed by a man, later identified as 20-year-old Zephaniah Blaylock, wearing a black hoodie and gray shorts with a gun. The woman stated she was in her motel room with her friends when the man came into the room, pointed a gun at them and demanded they give him everything.

The woman stated she dropped to the ground and froze, which made Blaylock angry as he grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head into the night stand, the affidavit stated.

The woman reportedly detailed Blaylock stole her purse from the night stand where she hid it and her friend’s cellphones and wallets. Blaylock left the room with the stolen items and the woman called the police.

Video surveillance was collected from the motel and it shows Blaylock sitting outside the motel room for several minutes before entering the room and he appeared to be on his cellphone, the affidavit stated.

Blaylock’s phone records were reportedly obtained and showed that he had called Hawkins before the robbery. Hawkins was contacted by OPD and he admitted to planning the robbery with Blaylock.

Hawkins was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had two bonds totaling $150,000 and he posted bail on Tuesday.