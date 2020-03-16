  • March 16, 2020

Teenager charged in fatal shooting

Teenager charged in fatal shooting

Posted: Monday, March 16, 2020 6:41 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

A teenager was arrested after he reportedly shot a 48-year-old man multiple times on the west side of Odessa.

Seth Orian Mata, 19, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

The reported fatal shooting happened 12:22 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Lauderdale Avenue, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

Odessa Fire Rescue and OPD reportedly responded to the area in reference to a gunshot victim. The victim was identified by the OPD blotter as 48-year-old Darian Nicholas Rabon.

Rabon had several gunshot wounds to the upper body, the press release stated. Rabon was pronounced deceased on scene.

Mata reportedly fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival. Mata later turned himself in and was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Rabon’s body was sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy and the investigation continues.

Mata has one bond totaling $75,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers.

