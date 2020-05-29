  • May 29, 2020

Man charged with punching, choking, pulling gun on common-law wife - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with punching, choking, pulling gun on common-law wife

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, May 29, 2020 4:38 pm

Man charged with punching, choking, pulling gun on common-law wife oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed a 23-year-old man was arrested after he punched, choked and pulled a gun on his common-law wife.

Tyler Lee Meurer was charged Tuesday with assault impeding breathing (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened April 29, an OPD affidavit stated.

The victim, identified as Savannah Montez, reportedly told officers that her common-law husband assaulted her. Montez stated that she and Meurer were headed home and an argument ensued between them over text messages she had seen on his phone. Montez stated the argument turned physical when Meurer punched her on or about her face and head.

Montez stated when they arrived home, she asked for her belongings because she was going to end their relationship, the affidavit detailed. Montez stated after Meurer loaded up her items into the vehicle and traveled to another residence and a secondary argument started. Meurer assaulted her again by punching her on or about her face and body and he also threatened her by pulling a gun on her.

Montez reportedly told officers that Meurer stopped the vehicle and attempted to drag her out of the vehicle and in the process she bit him and he choked her. Montez stated Meurer dragged her out of the vehicle, he assaulted her again and left her lying on the ground and he sped off in his vehicle.

Montez had numerous bruises and scratches on or about her face, neck, arms and chest, the affidavit stated.

Meurer was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $15,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Friday, May 29, 2020 4:38 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
87°
Humidity: 23%
Winds: ESE at 11mph
Feels Like: 87°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 88°/Low 61°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

saturday

weather
High 90°/Low 62°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.

sunday

weather
High 87°/Low 64°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]