Man charged with punching, choking, pulling gun on common-law wife

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed a 23-year-old man was arrested after he punched, choked and pulled a gun on his common-law wife.

Tyler Lee Meurer was charged Tuesday with assault impeding breathing (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened April 29, an OPD affidavit stated.

The victim, identified as Savannah Montez, reportedly told officers that her common-law husband assaulted her. Montez stated that she and Meurer were headed home and an argument ensued between them over text messages she had seen on his phone. Montez stated the argument turned physical when Meurer punched her on or about her face and head.

Montez stated when they arrived home, she asked for her belongings because she was going to end their relationship, the affidavit detailed. Montez stated after Meurer loaded up her items into the vehicle and traveled to another residence and a secondary argument started. Meurer assaulted her again by punching her on or about her face and body and he also threatened her by pulling a gun on her.

Montez reportedly told officers that Meurer stopped the vehicle and attempted to drag her out of the vehicle and in the process she bit him and he choked her. Montez stated Meurer dragged her out of the vehicle, he assaulted her again and left her lying on the ground and he sped off in his vehicle.

Montez had numerous bruises and scratches on or about her face, neck, arms and chest, the affidavit stated.

Meurer was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $15,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.