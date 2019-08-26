One still critical following double shooting

A man who was reportedly shot in the face remains in critical condition, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office official stated in an email on Monday afternoon, after he was involved in an apparent love triangle.

ECSO spokesperson Sgt. Gary Duesler stated in the email that Ernesto Sabastian Sandate is listed in critical condition and is in Medical Center Hospital’s ICU after he was shot by his 29-year-old girlfriend Bernadette Lucile Hernandez

Jennifer Ruth Morales who was also reportedly shot in the left shoulder and run over by Hernandez had been treated and released.

Hernandez was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated assault (serious bodily injury) (family violence), a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Hernandez was reportedly friends with Morales and the girlfriend of Sandate.

The first reported assault happened in the 11000 block of Tomahawk Trail when Morales stated she was shot in the left shoulder and then run over by a red Ford Expedition, an ECSO affidavit detailed.

Hernandez reportedly pulled up to Morales’ house, called Morales out, asked her for Sandate and then shot her. Morales fell to the ground and then Hernandez ran over both of her legs. Hernandez left the scene.

ECSO deputies responded to another gunshot victim in the 400 block of Mexia Road, the affidavit stated. Sandate was shot in the left side of the face and the left lower back. He was transported to MCH.

Hernandez reportedly traveled to Sandate’s residence after she had shot Morales. Hernandez parked, honked and then asked a witness to call Sandate to come out to her. Sandate came out to her, she shot him and then left.

Witnesses at the scene of the second shooting stated a 2002 Ford Expedition had the same license plate number that Morales reported to deputies earlier, the affidavit detailed.

Deputies reportedly located the Expedition at the intersection of Moss Avenue and Interstate Highway 20 and a chase started. The Expedition failed to stop and the chase continued for 10 minutes through various streets until it ended at the intersection of Third Street and Knox Avenue.

The driver was identified as Hernandez and deputies found a Sig Sauer 22 cal. semi automatic pistol on her, the affidavit detailed.

During an interview with deputies, Hernandez reportedly admitted to shooting Sandate and Morales.

Hernandez has two bonds totaling $600,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.