  • August 26, 2019

One still critical following double shooting - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

One still critical following double shooting

Love triangle may have been cause, records state

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, August 26, 2019 4:30 pm

One still critical following double shooting oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A man who was reportedly shot in the face remains in critical condition, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office official stated in an email on Monday afternoon, after he was involved in an apparent love triangle.

ECSO spokesperson Sgt. Gary Duesler stated in the email that Ernesto Sabastian Sandate is listed in critical condition and is in Medical Center Hospital’s ICU after he was shot by his 29-year-old girlfriend Bernadette Lucile Hernandez

Jennifer Ruth Morales who was also reportedly shot in the left shoulder and run over by Hernandez had been treated and released.

Hernandez was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated assault (serious bodily injury) (family violence), a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Hernandez was reportedly friends with Morales and the girlfriend of Sandate.

The first reported assault happened in the 11000 block of Tomahawk Trail when Morales stated she was shot in the left shoulder and then run over by a red Ford Expedition, an ECSO affidavit detailed.

Hernandez reportedly pulled up to Morales’ house, called Morales out, asked her for Sandate and then shot her. Morales fell to the ground and then Hernandez ran over both of her legs. Hernandez left the scene.

ECSO deputies responded to another gunshot victim in the 400 block of Mexia Road, the affidavit stated. Sandate was shot in the left side of the face and the left lower back. He was transported to MCH.

Hernandez reportedly traveled to Sandate’s residence after she had shot Morales. Hernandez parked, honked and then asked a witness to call Sandate to come out to her. Sandate came out to her, she shot him and then left.

Witnesses at the scene of the second shooting stated a 2002 Ford Expedition had the same license plate number that Morales reported to deputies earlier, the affidavit detailed.

Deputies reportedly located the Expedition at the intersection of Moss Avenue and Interstate Highway 20 and a chase started. The Expedition failed to stop and the chase continued for 10 minutes through various streets until it ended at the intersection of Third Street and Knox Avenue.

The driver was identified as Hernandez and deputies found a Sig Sauer 22 cal. semi automatic pistol on her, the affidavit detailed.

During an interview with deputies, Hernandez reportedly admitted to shooting Sandate and Morales.

Hernandez has two bonds totaling $600,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Monday, August 26, 2019 4:30 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
105°
Humidity: 10%
Winds: SW at 9mph
Feels Like: 105°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 111°/Low 76°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 97°/Low 70°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 88°/Low 71°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]