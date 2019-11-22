  • November 22, 2019

Arrest connected to enticing a child investigation

Arrest connected to enticing a child investigation

Posted: Friday, November 22, 2019 5:21 pm

Odessa American

Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to an enticing a child investigation.

Curtis Presley, 50, has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony, resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and enticing a child, a class B misdemeanor, a news release stated.

On Nov. 18, a report was made to OPD involving inappropriate interaction between a 10-year-old boy and an adult male, later identified as Presley, the release stated. An adult male reportedly approached the complainant’s 10-year-old son at Sherwood Park and obtained his phone number.

Investigation showed Presley sent numerous text messages to the 10-year-old boy, attempting to get him alone and to meet privately away from his parents, the release stated. Presley requested to be hugged in exchange for gifts purchased for the boy.

Presley was reportedly a registered sex offender.

Presley was arrested on a warrant, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has three bonds totaling $47,500.

