  • October 28, 2019

Man charged with choking, assaulting wife - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with choking, assaulting wife

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 5:24 pm

Man charged with choking, assaulting wife

A 31-year-old woman was choked multiple times and assaulted by her 28-year-old husband, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Dandriel Keith Stephens Jr., 28, was charged June 3 with assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony,

Stephens was arrested Sunday, jail records show. The assault reportedly happened June 3 in the 1000 block of E. Murphy St.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Deja Stephens, stated she had been assault by her husband who she identified as Dandriel Keith Stephens Jr., the affidavit stated.

Deja Stephens stated her and her husband were in argument over him getting home too late, the affidavit stated. Stephens stated once she saw her husband get upset she left to avoid problems. Stephens stated that once she began to walk away, her husband kicked her, which caused her to fall to the ground.

Stephens reportedly detailed once she hit the ground, her husband got on top of her and began to punch her in the face and body with a closed fist numerous times. Stephens stated during the assault her husband grabbed her hair and started to bang her head against the pavement.

Stephens also stated during the assault her husband choked her several times to the point that she couldn’t breathe, which caused her voice to be hoarse, the affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly saw numerous marks to the face and body that were consistent with being assaulted. Officers also saw several marks around her neck which were also consistent with being choked.

Dandriel Keith Stephens Jr. was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $20,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.

