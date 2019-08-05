  • August 5, 2019

Woman punches cop after she was assaulted by man - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Woman punches cop after she was assaulted by man

Posted: Monday, August 5, 2019 4:25 pm

Woman punches cop after she was assaulted by man

A 21-year-old woman was arrested when she reportedly punched an Odessa officer in the crotch after she was assaulted by a 26-year-old man.

Daisy Marie Paez was charged Friday with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony, while Angel Alejandro Valencia was charged with assault (causing bodily injury) (family violence), a class A misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened at 4:01 p.m. Friday at the Madison Square Apartments in east Odessa, the OPD affidavit detailed.

Dispatch received multiple calls that Valencia reportedly dragged Paez into an apartment.

Paez answered the door when officers arrived and they order her out of the apartment and then they detained Valencia in the living room, the affidavit stated.

Paez reportedly had scratches on her forehead and her makeup was smudged and her hair was in disarray. Valencia had reportedly placed Paez in a headlock outside of the apartment and then he dragged her back inside while striking her with his hands.

Valencia was placed in custody and then an officer grabbed shorts for him because he was in his underwear, the affidavit stated.

While being escorted to an OPD patrol unit, Paez and Valencia started arguing, the affidavit detailed. An officer had to escort Paez back outside and when she wouldn’t move from the doorway, an officer had to move her to diffuse the situation, the affidavit detailed.

When the officer moved Paez, she balled her left hand into a fist and then she slammed her fist down into the officer’s crotch, which caused him pain.

Paez was also arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She has one bond totaling $15,000, while Valencia has one bond totaling $2,500 and both were still in custody as of Monday morning, jail records show.

Posted in on Monday, August 5, 2019 4:25 pm. | Tags: , , ,

