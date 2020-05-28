Woman charged with endangering 2-year-old with narcotics

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed that a woman was arrested after using cocaine which resulted in the introduction of cocaine into the body of a 2-year-old child.

Lacy Darlene Howell, 22, was charged with abandoning or endangering a child, a third-degree felony.

On April 13, officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of North Dixie Boulevard in response to a welfare check to assist the Department of Family Protective Services, the affidavit stated. A DFPS investigator found drug paraphernalia while visiting the home of Howell, who is the primary caregiver of a 2-year-old child.

On May 22, Child Protective Services reportedly contacted DFPS with drug tests collected from both Howell and the child, which was taken on April 14. Howell and the child both tested positive for cocaine.

OPD reported that Howell’s use of cocaine and the lack of oversight allowed the child to access the cocaine which jeopardized the health, growth and life safety of the child, the affidavit detailed.

Jail records show Howell was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center with a $7,500 bond on Thursday and posted bail the same day.