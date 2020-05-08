  • May 8, 2020

Man arrested for money laundering cocaine profits

Man arrested for money laundering cocaine profits

Posted: Friday, May 8, 2020 2:47 pm

A man was arrested at around 8 p.m. Saturday in Odessa after an Odessa Police Department Narcotics Unit found 70 grams of cocaine and $170,000 in currency in the white Ford Explorer he was driving, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Juan Zapata, 26, was placed into custody for money laundering, a second-degree felony.

After obtaining a search warrant, the OPD Narcotics Unit reportedly went to the 12000 block of West Citation Drive in reference to Zapata’s involvement in selling cocaine.

Zapata was seen arriving at a residence in a white Ford Explorer where the Narcotics Unit searched the vehicle finding approximately 70 grams of cocaine, multiple packages with cocaine residue, and approximately $170,000 in currency.

After reportedly being read his rights, Zapata was interviewed and admitted that the money was from profits of narcotic sales, the affidavit detailed.

Jail records show that Zapata was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on May 2 and was released on May 6 to a different law enforcement agency.

