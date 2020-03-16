Affidavit shows gunman fired one shot at man

After waiting more than three and a half months, the City of Odessa has released the probable cause affidavit which details a 60-year-old man who reportedly shot and killed another man outside of his house after he pulled a cellphone out of his pocket.

William Clifford Goble, 60, was indicted on one count of murder, a first-degree felony, by an Ector County grand jury on Feb. 3.

Goble, who taught in the health sciences department at Midland College, has one bond totaling $750,000 and remained in custody as of Monday afternoon at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, jail records show.

The reported fatal shooting happened at 2:36 p.m. Nov. 29, 2019, in the 1400 block of Spur Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Officers were reportedly dispatched to a gunshot victim, identified as David Thomas Young, who was lying on the sidewalk in front of the driveway unresponsive and was bleeding from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Goble exited the front door of his residence in the 1400 block of Spur Avenue with his hands in the air, the affidavit stated. Witnesses identified Goble as the person who shot Young.

Young was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing. He was transported to Medical Center Hospital by Odessa Fire Rescue where he was pronounced dead.

A witness, identified as Jeffery Thomas Young, stated that David Thomas Young was his father and he arrived at Goble’s residence to discuss a prior altercation which involved Goble almost striking Jeffery Thomas Young as he rode by on his motorcycle, the affidavit detailed. Jeffery Thomas Young stated the discussion became an argument and he saw Goble pull out a handgun and fired one shot at his father, which struck him in the chest.

Another witness, identified as Jose Navarrette Jr., was reportedly standing in his driveway, which was right next door to Goble’s residence and saw David Thomas Young approach Goble’s residence.

Navarrette stated as they were arguing that Young was standing at the end of the driveway on or near the sidewalk and Goble was standing just in front of his opened garage with his handgun drawn, the affidavit stated.

Navarrette reportedly heard Young say “let’s call them then!” and reached into his pocket and pulled out a cellphone. Navarrette stated that as Young pulled the cellphone out of his pocket, Goble fired a single round from his handgun, which struck Young in the chest.

Another witness, identified as Benjamin Allen Clapp, stated he was outside his house, which is two houses south of Goble’s residence, the affidavit stated. He saw Young approach Goble’s residence and walk in the front yard.

Clapp reportedly told officers that as Young and Goble argued, Young retreated back to the end of the driveway just a few steps from the sidewalk after Goble drew his handgun. Clapp saw Young reach in his pocket and pull out a cellphone when Goble fired a single shot which struck Young in the chest.

A press release from City of Odessa spokesperson Devin Sanchez sent at 5:39 p.m. Nov. 29, 2019, stated, “The murder was due to a disturbance over a traffic dispute.”

The OA sent a public information request to the City of Odessa for Goble’s probable cause affidavit on Dec. 2, 2019. The City of Odessa sent the public information request to the Texas Attorney General on Dec. 16, 2019, and the Office of the Attorney General of Texas issued an opinion on Friday.

The OA filed the lawsuit in January to force the city to release public crime records in a timely manner and in accordance with state law.

Prior to the filing, for months the OA had battled the city to provide public documents to both the OA and the public that include police reports and probable cause affidavits in a timely manner without redacting information that has always been considered public information under Texas law.

The city abruptly changed the traditional practice of releasing public crime information following the Odessa mass shooting on Aug. 31, 2019, that resulted in the deaths of seven people and the wounding of 25 others. Police reports from that shooting that were requested in the days following the incident were only released in late January.

It was after the shootings that the city began to demand freedom of information requests for all probable cause affidavits and police reports, which the OA and its media partner, CBS-7, argue violates the Texas Public Information Act (TPIA). Information that is always considered public does not require an FOI request — certainly not information that is covered under the TPIA. The change by the city resulted in reports on basic crimes being delayed by days or weeks and often with large portions of the reports blacked out.

In the past, the OA received requested police records from the municipal court and not the city attorney’s office and often had those records in a few hours and unredacted.

The city attorney announced that no records would be released until they were vetted by lawyers for the city.