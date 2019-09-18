OA reader questions uniform worn in mugshot

The concerns came after the reader saw the mugshot of 43-year-old David Franco and he was wearing a green and white uniform.

The reader said the green and white uniform that inmates wore at the jail classified them as working inmates. Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said that would have been true a couple of months ago, but the working inmates uniforms changed to black and white.

“It’s the same striping scheme, but working inmates are black and white,” Griffis said. “The green and white are no longer working inmates. (Franco) is not a working inmate at all.”

Franco was immediately suspended over the weekend after the school district learned of the allegation and then he was later terminated, ECISD detailed in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

Franco has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, indecency with a child (sexual contact), a second-degree felony, and improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony.

The 43-year-old has four bonds totaling $250,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

Prior to working at ECISD police, Franco worked as a jailer at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and deputy at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office. Griffis said Franco worked in the civil and warrants division and he was also trained as a mental health officer. Franco was stationed at Wilson and Young Medal of Honor Middle School before he was terminated.

The reported sexual assault happened on the last day of summer school in June, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The 14-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by a family friend, who was identified as Franco. The parents of the girl found inappropriate text messages between their daughter and Franco, which led them to believe they had engaged in sexual intercourse.

After reading the messages, the parents of the 14-year-old reportedly called Franco, confronted him and he admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the girl.

On Monday, the 14-year-old was interviewed and said on the last day of summer school that she and Franco had engaged in sexual intercourse at his residence, the affidavit detailed.

Franco reportedly confirmed that he and the girl had engaged in sexual intercourse on two different occasions on the same day.