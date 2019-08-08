Man charged with possessing child pornography on dead wife’s laptop

A 70-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly admitted he was attracted to 4-year-old girls, he searched for child pornography on his dead wife’s laptop and he had sexually assaulted at least 16 girls with some of them being family members.

Jesse Dwight Connally was charged Wednesday with possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

A search warrant was issued Wednesday in reference to National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTip at a residence located in the 3100 block of Eisenhower Road in central Odessa, a Texas Department of Public Safety affidavit detailed.

Connally reportedly used his deceased wife’s laptop to search for child pornography. He also stated he downloaded and saved images of child pornography.

Connally stated to a DPS trooper that he was attracted to 4-year-old girls and that he would search for nude images of girls between the ages of four and 11, the affidavit stated.

During a forensic search on the laptop, there were reportedly 300 images and four videos that met the definition of child pornography.

Connally also stated to a DPS trooper that as recently as 2018 he had sexually assaulted at least 16 girls with some being family members, the affidavit stated. He also stated that if he were given the opportunity to sexually assault a girl again he would.

Connally was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $100,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.