Man charged with evading, attempting to assault peace officers

A 29-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly attempted to hit multiple law enforcement officers with a vehicle and then went on a high-speed pursuit for 30 minutes in central Odessa.

Michael Recio was charged with three counts of attempted aggravated assault to a public servant, a second-degree felony, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Recio was additionally charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

The reported assaults against public servants started at 4:34 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue, an Ector County Independent School District affidavit stated.

Recio was reportedly traveling in a blue 2017 Ford F-150 and he attempted to hit a patrol car, which caused that patrol car to take evasive maneuvers and drove onto a parking lot to keep him from getting hit.

Recio then evaded police at a high rate of speed on Grant Avenue, the affidavit stated. The man reportedly refused to stop for police vehicles.

Two additional officers attempted to stop Recio, but they were involved in a collision, the affidavit detailed.

Recio was reportedly stopped near the intersection of Yukon Road and Grandview Avenue.

Recio was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has five bonds totaling $315,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.