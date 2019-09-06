  • September 6, 2019

Man charged with evading, attempting to assault peace officers - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with evading, attempting to assault peace officers

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, September 6, 2019 4:59 pm

Man charged with evading, attempting to assault peace officers oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 29-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly attempted to hit multiple law enforcement officers with a vehicle and then went on a high-speed pursuit for 30 minutes in central Odessa.

Michael Recio was charged with three counts of attempted aggravated assault to a public servant, a second-degree felony, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Recio was additionally charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

The reported assaults against public servants started at 4:34 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue, an Ector County Independent School District affidavit stated.

Recio was reportedly traveling in a blue 2017 Ford F-150 and he attempted to hit a patrol car, which caused that patrol car to take evasive maneuvers and drove onto a parking lot to keep him from getting hit.

Recio then evaded police at a high rate of speed on Grant Avenue, the affidavit stated. The man reportedly refused to stop for police vehicles.

Two additional officers attempted to stop Recio, but they were involved in a collision, the affidavit detailed.

Recio was reportedly stopped near the intersection of Yukon Road and Grandview Avenue.

Recio was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has five bonds totaling $315,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Friday, September 6, 2019 4:59 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
94°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: SE at 12mph
Feels Like: 94°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 71°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 95°/Low 71°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 93°/Low 71°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]