  • May 18, 2020

Bonds set for man, woman charged in fatal shooting of teen - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Bonds set for man, woman charged in fatal shooting of teen

Posted: Monday, May 18, 2020 3:03 pm

The 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman who were arrested after they were reportedly involved in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old man in central Odessa were magistrated Monday morning.

Desmond Tuggle, 21, and Destiny Barrera, 20, were each booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday and charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Jail records show that Tuggle and Barrera each have one bond totaling $200,000 and were still in custody as of Monday afternoon.

The reported fatal shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of N. Jackson Ave., an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

Officers reportedly found a 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound. OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said during a phone call on Sunday afternoon that the 17-year-old has been identified as Osvaldo Renteria. The 17-year-old was transported to a local hospital and he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Investigation showed Renteria had made contact with the occupants of a black Dodge Nitro, who were later identified as Tuggle and Barrera, the press release detailed. The driver of the Dodge Nitro shot the 17-year-old in the upper body before fleeing north on Jackson Avenue at a high rate of speed.

During the investigation the suspects were reportedly identified as Tuggle and Barrera, OPD located both on Sunday morning in West Odessa.

The investigation continues. Next of kin were notified.

