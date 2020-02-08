  • February 8, 2020

3 teenagers charged in connection to armed robbery investigation - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

3 teenagers charged in connection to armed robbery investigation

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, February 8, 2020 9:37 pm

3 teenagers charged in connection to armed robbery investigation Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Three teenagers were arrested after they were reportedly involved in armed robbery.

Chaviya Crosby, 17, and two 16-year-olds were charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

The reported robbery happened at 12:36 p.m. today at Permian Basin Power Sports located at 1413 County Road West, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

The complainant was reportedly robbed by unknown subjects and the suspects fired rounds at a customer while fleeing the scene in a gray jeep. There were no reports of any injuries. 

Crosby and two 16-year-olds were reportedly found later in the 3700 block of Andrews Highway, the press release stated.

Crosby was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, while the two 16-year-olds were taken to the Ector County Youth Center.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, February 8, 2020 9:37 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 57%
Winds: S at 11mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 66°/Low 49°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 74°/Low 37°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

monday

weather
High 53°/Low 34°
Morning showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]