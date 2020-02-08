3 teenagers charged in connection to armed robbery investigation

Three teenagers were arrested after they were reportedly involved in armed robbery.

Chaviya Crosby, 17, and two 16-year-olds were charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

The reported robbery happened at 12:36 p.m. today at Permian Basin Power Sports located at 1413 County Road West, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

The complainant was reportedly robbed by unknown subjects and the suspects fired rounds at a customer while fleeing the scene in a gray jeep. There were no reports of any injuries.

Crosby and two 16-year-olds were reportedly found later in the 3700 block of Andrews Highway, the press release stated.

Crosby was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, while the two 16-year-olds were taken to the Ector County Youth Center.