Two teens charged with robbing man at gunpoint

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed two teenagers were arrested after they robbed another man of his vehicle at gunpoint.

Johnathan Ortiz Rodriguez, 17, and Jeremiah Nathaniel Padilla, 17, were charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. Rodriguez and Padilla were each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a third-degree felony.

The reported robbery happened around 6 a.m. May 31 in the 1300 block of Gunsmoke Road, the affidavit detailed.

The complainant, identified as 29-year-old Abraham Martinez, reportedly told deputies he was robbed at gunpoint and had driven off with his vehicle, a 2017 silver Ford F-250, and his Smith and Wesson M&P .45 along with two magazines and two boxes of ammo.

Deputies canvassed the area and the unoccupied F-250 was located by Department of Public Safety troopers on Shawnee Trail just south of Southern Trail, the affidavit stated. Martinez gave a description of the two men, who were later identified as Rodriguez and Padilla, were found in a white truck in the 1800 block of S. Fletchers Trail.

Deputies reportedly detained Rodriguez and Padilla and consent to search the white truck was given. The search resulted in a BB gun, a replica BB gun, a Ruger .22 semi auto pistol and a Smith and Wesson M&P .45 along with two magazine and two boxes of ammo for the.45 which matched the description by Martinez.

Rodriguez and Padilla were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Rodriguez had two bonds totaling $65,000 and posted bail on Monday, jail records show. Padilla has two bonds totaling $65,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.