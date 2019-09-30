Sheriff: Everybody is relieved

  • September 30, 2019

Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 11:58 am

By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa man is being held on a half a million dollar bond following a series of shootings around Ector County that left one man dead and one man injured last week.

Troy Lee Wilson, 36, 3300 S. Knox, was being held at the Midland County Detention Center as of Monday morning on evading arrest with a motor vehicle charges out of Midland County and a murder charge out of Ector County. Wilson was taken into custody Friday in Midland County.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis held a Monday morning news conference where he did release the names of the victims but not the name of the suspect.

“We are trying to protect the integrity of the investigation,” Griffis said.

Juan Rosalez, 31, was killed at 10:42 p.m. Thursday on Business Interstate 20 between Farm-to-Market Road 1936 and the Interstate 20 overpass and Jesus Alvarado, 52, was shot and sought help at the Pilot Truck Stop. Both shooting victims were Hispanic.

The possible serial shootings began at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 24 at Eighth Street and Grant Avenue, while the next happened later that morning at 7:36 a.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 866 and Interstate 20.

The third shooting happened at 4:22 p.m. Sept. 24 on Meteor Crater Road and Interstate 20 near the Pilot gas station. Alvarado was shot in the abdomen while he was waiting on the side of the road for a crew truck to arrive. That man was later treated and released from Medical Center Hospital. The fourth shooting was fatal on Thursday night.

The possible serial shootings comes almost exactly a month after Seth Ator killed 7 people and injured 25 around Odessa during a wild shooting spree on Aug. 31. The spree ended that day at Cingergy Theater when Ator was shot to death by law enforcement.

When Griffis was asked if this was a copycat situation, Griffis said “that I couldn’t speculate.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

