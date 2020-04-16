Woman charged with assaulting security guard while stealing groceries

A woman was arrested after she reportedly assaulted a security guard while stealing more than $100 worth of merchandise from a grocery store.

Kirsten Paige Adkisson, 26, was charged with robbery, a second-degree felony. She also had a failure to appear for a possession of marijuana charge, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported robbery happened 8:03 p.m. Tuesday at Market Street located at 4950 E. 42nd St., an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Adkisson was reportedly detained by Arturo Jurado, an Asset Protection Officer employed by Market Street. Jurado stated that Adkisson crossed all points of sale with $104.93 worth of Market Street property without making an attempt to pay for the items.

Jurado stated that when he tried to detain Adkisson, she attempted to get away and caused bleeding injuries to his forearms and left hand, the affidavit stated.

Adkisson was reportedly read her Miranda Rights and waived her rights. She stated that she had intended to steal the merchandise and that she knew she had hurt Jurado while attempting to get away from him.

Adkisson was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She has two bonds totaling $20,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.