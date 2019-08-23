  • August 23, 2019

Couple charged during domestic dispute that ended in stabbing - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Couple charged during domestic dispute that ended in stabbing

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 23, 2019 2:52 pm

Couple charged during domestic dispute that ended in stabbing oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were arrested after a domestic dispute that resulted in the woman being choked and the man stabbed in the arm.

Jaqueline Perez, 18, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a first-degree felony, while Joe Garcia, 21, was charged with assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

Odessa Police Department officers were dispatched to Medical Center Hospital in reference to a stab victim, an OPD affidavit detailed.

Perez reportedly stated she was involved in a physical dispute with her child’s father, Garcia, who was stabbed. The assaults reportedly happened around 5:50 a.m. at the Park Ridge Apartments.

Perez stated Garcia charged at her and began to choke her, the affidavit stated. She continued to detail that Garcia applied so much pressure to her neck that she couldn’t breathe.

Perez reportedly tried to yell, but Garcia covered her mouth with his other hand. Perez stated the struggle took place in the kitchen.

Perez grabbed a knife with her right hand and with the knife in her hand she stabbed Garcia once in the left arm, the affidavit detailed.

Garcia reportedly stated the dispute was verbal until Perez punched him in the face with a closed fist. Garcia stated he attempted to calm Perez down, but she reportedly got more angry and continued to punch him in the face, eye and mouth with a closed fist.

Garcia stated Perez ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife, the affidavit stated. Garcia charged at her, grabbed her neck with his right hand and grabbed her right arm with his left hand in an attempt to take the knife away.

During the struggle, Perez reportedly stabbed Garcia in his left arm.

Perez and Garcia were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Perez has one bond totaling $100,000 and was still in custody as of Friday morning, jail records show. Garcia had one bond totaling $25,000 and posted bail on Thursday.

Posted in on Friday, August 23, 2019 2:52 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
92°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: ESE at 8mph
Feels Like: 95°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 73°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 96°/Low 74°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 105°/Low 77°
Sunshine. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]