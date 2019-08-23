Couple charged during domestic dispute that ended in stabbing

An 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were arrested after a domestic dispute that resulted in the woman being choked and the man stabbed in the arm.

Jaqueline Perez, 18, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a first-degree felony, while Joe Garcia, 21, was charged with assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

Odessa Police Department officers were dispatched to Medical Center Hospital in reference to a stab victim, an OPD affidavit detailed.

Perez reportedly stated she was involved in a physical dispute with her child’s father, Garcia, who was stabbed. The assaults reportedly happened around 5:50 a.m. at the Park Ridge Apartments.

Perez stated Garcia charged at her and began to choke her, the affidavit stated. She continued to detail that Garcia applied so much pressure to her neck that she couldn’t breathe.

Perez reportedly tried to yell, but Garcia covered her mouth with his other hand. Perez stated the struggle took place in the kitchen.

Perez grabbed a knife with her right hand and with the knife in her hand she stabbed Garcia once in the left arm, the affidavit detailed.

Garcia reportedly stated the dispute was verbal until Perez punched him in the face with a closed fist. Garcia stated he attempted to calm Perez down, but she reportedly got more angry and continued to punch him in the face, eye and mouth with a closed fist.

Garcia stated Perez ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife, the affidavit stated. Garcia charged at her, grabbed her neck with his right hand and grabbed her right arm with his left hand in an attempt to take the knife away.

During the struggle, Perez reportedly stabbed Garcia in his left arm.

Perez and Garcia were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Perez has one bond totaling $100,000 and was still in custody as of Friday morning, jail records show. Garcia had one bond totaling $25,000 and posted bail on Thursday.