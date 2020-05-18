Two men charged in connection to robbery at gunpoint

Two 22-year-old men were arrested after they reportedly robbed two other men at gunpoint.

Peter Anthony Armijo, 22, and Fabian Francisco Gutierrez, 22, were each charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Gutierrez was also charged with failure to appear for driving while license invalid, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported robbery happened around 9:27 p.m. Friday near the area of Eighth Street and Highway 80, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

Officers reportedly made contact with a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old man, who stated they had been robbed at gunpoint by two men.

Investigation showed both victims were in the 2800 block of E. 11th St., when one of the suspects pointed a gun at them and demanded their vehicle and property. Armijo and Gutierrez fled the scene in the victim’s black Mercedes Benz. There were no reports of injuries.

During the investigation, the suspects were reportedly identified as Armijo and Gutierrez. OPD located both suspects Saturday at the Parkway Inn, located at 3071 East Highway 80.

Armijo and Gutierrez were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Gutierrez has three bonds totaling $105,000 and Armijo has two bonds totaling $100,000, jail records show. Armijo and Gutierrez were still in custody as of Monday afternoon.